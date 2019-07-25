Insider Selling: Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $59,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $616,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SKX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,343. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SKX shares. OTR Global upgraded Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $12.00 target price on Snap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers USA by 1,569.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

