Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Lowered to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NTEC opened at $0.52 on Monday. Intec Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M grew its stake in Intec Pharma by 2.5% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 290,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

