Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 564,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,674. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.28. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.29 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $807,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $1,413,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 26.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,110,177 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $61,860,000 after buying an additional 230,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 223.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

