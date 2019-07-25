Integrafin’s (IHP) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Integrafin (LON:IHP) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 400 ($5.23).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Integrafin alerts:

IHP opened at GBX 386 ($5.04) on Monday. Integrafin has a one year low of GBX 262 ($3.42) and a one year high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 381.89. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.09.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Integrafin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrafin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.