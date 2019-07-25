Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 162.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Bank of America cut Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.67. 525,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,216. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The stock has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.