Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 642,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,883,000 after buying an additional 54,763 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 94.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,494,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,969,000 after buying an additional 2,671,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nutrien by 23.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $3,332,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Nutrien stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 524,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,510. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

