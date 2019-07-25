Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 4.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IWN traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,492. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

