Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $687,546,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,901,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,374,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,589,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,546,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198,078 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

