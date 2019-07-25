Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.16. 21,317,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,755,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $236.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $31,161.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.