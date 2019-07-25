Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.40.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755,158. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

