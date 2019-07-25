intelliHR (ASX:IHR) Shares Up 9.7%

intelliHR Holdings Ltd (ASX:IHR) shot up 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.08 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.06), 200,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.08.

intelliHR Company Profile (ASX:IHR)

intelliHR Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud based people management platform in Australia. The company's cloud based people management platform offers analytics that enables data-driven decision making for organizational design, performance management, leadership discipline, learning and development, retentions, health and safety, and engagement; and people management services, such as continuous feedback, goals, performance monitoring, diary notes, training records, performance reports and reviews, and performance improvements, as well as automation services for organizational charting, employee lifecycle, task notification and to do list, record keeping and access, policy management, qualifications, and compliance services.

