Interactive Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust makes up 3.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors owned about 4.60% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.99. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

