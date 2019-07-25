Interactive Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 303,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,254.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 33,062 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 469,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,688,000 after acquiring an additional 90,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.20. 23,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,944. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $119.74.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

