Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 69,544 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Interactive Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,544 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

BMV SHY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $1,477.38 and a 12 month high of $1,667.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.51.

