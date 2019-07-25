Interactive Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Interactive Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

RWO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $50.21. 7,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.58. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

