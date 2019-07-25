International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 1.5% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,944,000 after buying an additional 741,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 116,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE IFF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.13. 16,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,954. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $121.85 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.76.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $144,623.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,508 shares of company stock worth $1,496,115. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.