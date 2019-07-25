International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,215,000. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in International Paper by 4,416.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,646,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 3,566,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,343,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,680,000 after purchasing an additional 922,860 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,477. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $234,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $45,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,409.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

