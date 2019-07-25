Intl Fcstone Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 756.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BOX to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price target on Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

In related news, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,284.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,099,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $935,600. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 59,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,656. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.52.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 446.05% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.