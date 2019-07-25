Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys 708 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in salesforce.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in salesforce.com by 426.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.16. 5,283,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $50,210.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,547.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,655,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,942 shares of company stock valued at $53,343,721. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura decreased their price target on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.