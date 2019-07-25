Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 104.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22,820.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,761 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.17. 2,522,443 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.