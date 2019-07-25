Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $7.20 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.6% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,908,000 after purchasing an additional 126,569 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $301.40. 343,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,198. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

