Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases 1,148 Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,077 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. First Bancshares accounts for about 1.1% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned about 0.32% of First Bancshares worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 509,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Bancshares by 80.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

FBMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of FBMS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,101. First Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $530.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

