Intl Fcstone Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.8% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 108,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,986. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $53.55.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.