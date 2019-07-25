Intl Fcstone Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $58.06. 3,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,331. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99.

