Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 85.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.46. 23,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.86. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $284.55.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.15.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $35,049,508.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $26,846,038.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

