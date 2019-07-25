Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $$22.73 during trading hours on Thursday. 156,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,626. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73.

