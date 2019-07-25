Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Lowered by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $31,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,768,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.61. 2,386,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,502. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.69.

