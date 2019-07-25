Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for S&P Global (SPGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) in the last few weeks:

7/10/2019 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2019 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $226.00 to $246.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $252.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2019 – S&P Global was given a new $223.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2019 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $232.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $243.94.

Get S&P Global Inc alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 325.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $477,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,028. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 409,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,538,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $103,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.