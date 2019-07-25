Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $166.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,029,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISBC. ValuEngine cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,713,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,575,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,081 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,220,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 876,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 227.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,165,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 809,678 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

