Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $161.78

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.78 and traded as high as $167.00. Investors Title shares last traded at $167.00, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $311.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 4,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

