iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iPic Entertainment Inc. provides premier luxury restaurant-and-theater brand. The company’s entertainment platforms offer movie theaters and bar/restaurants. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. IPic Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. “

NASDAQ:IPIC opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26. iPic Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that iPic Entertainment will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPic Entertainment stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,801,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,393,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 24.42% of iPic Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

