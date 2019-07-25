Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.35%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $160.09. 1,441,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.49. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Iqvia has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,080 shares of company stock valued at $36,121,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Iqvia by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Wolfe Research began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.76.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

