iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Down 3% on Analyst Downgrade

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) dropped 3% on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $75.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. iRobot traded as low as $69.25 and last traded at $72.28, approximately 1,329,702 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 622,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IRBT. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on iRobot from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $1,000,086.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $80,749.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,882.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,693 shares of company stock worth $2,156,268. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 113,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 72,507 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,809,000 after acquiring an additional 176,245 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.96 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

