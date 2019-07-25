iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Lessened by Cougar Global Investments Ltd

Cougar Global Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,382 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.5% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,671,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357,672 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,678,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,958,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,111,000 after purchasing an additional 944,628 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,262,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,445 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,099,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,002,000 after purchasing an additional 275,439 shares during the period.

IEMG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,784,313. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

