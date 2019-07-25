iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) is Central Bank & Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,720.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,184,000 after purchasing an additional 239,898 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 874.9% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd now owns 38,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 621,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,068,172. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.76.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.