iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,823.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,317 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,309,000 after purchasing an additional 168,155 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $795,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 495.3% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,121. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $101.75 and a twelve month high of $107.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.37.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

