iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Lowered by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,141,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,749,000 after acquiring an additional 962,203 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,588,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,157,000 after acquiring an additional 278,048 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67,435 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15,137.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,370,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 902,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,920,000 after acquiring an additional 48,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $167.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.52. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $167.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

