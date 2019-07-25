iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Boosted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,255,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,864 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,058,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,790,000 after purchasing an additional 214,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,220,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,605,000 after purchasing an additional 192,734 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,134,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,125,000 after purchasing an additional 202,853 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,151,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 111,881 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $57.11. 185,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,148. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

