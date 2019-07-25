iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.7% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,988. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

