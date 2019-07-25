Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $10.45. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 4,784 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Issuer Direct stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Issuer Direct worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.