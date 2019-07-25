Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITI. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.09. 89,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.31. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.28.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. Analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,396,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 234,852 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 1,006.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 913,250 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth $3,307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

