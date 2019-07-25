Iungo (ING) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,687.00

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. One Iungo token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. Iungo has a market capitalization of $131,088.00 and $5,687.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.44 or 0.05881486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00046384 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001274 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001327 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

