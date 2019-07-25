J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Position Raised by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $113.05. 533,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,065. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.32 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.94.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

In other news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Argus began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

