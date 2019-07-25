Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,466 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 289.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 337,607 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.