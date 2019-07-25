Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 66,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,359. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $64.10.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

