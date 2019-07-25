Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 684 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ALLETE worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 93.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 4,644.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $338,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn W. Dindo sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $60,292.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.21. ALLETE Inc has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $87.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.08.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

