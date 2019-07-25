James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.11

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and traded as high as $13.62. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 5,182 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from James Hardie Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 68.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.