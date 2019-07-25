Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Jaxon Mining Inc (CVE:JAX) rose 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 110,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 76,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

Jaxon Mining Company Profile (CVE:JAX)

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the Hazelton property, which covers an area of 42,226 hectares located to the east of the town of Hazelton in north-central British Columbia.

