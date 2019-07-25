Jay L. Kloosterboer Sells 15,416 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Stock

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.78. 1,158,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $103.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Dover by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,642,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $89,421,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dover by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 999,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,937,000 after acquiring an additional 558,477 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dover by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 313,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after acquiring an additional 191,688 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,983,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,033,000 after acquiring an additional 161,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

