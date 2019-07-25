Jay T. Flatley Sells 3,300 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,872,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.41 on Thursday, reaching $298.60. 834,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,614. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.62 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Illumina by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Illumina by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. OTR Global cut shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.69.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

